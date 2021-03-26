Court case against Sudbury woman accused in death of estranged husband adjourned to April 14

SUDBURY – The court case of Melissa Sheridan, a Sudbury woman accused in the murder of her estranged husband, Brant Burke, whose body was found on October 25, 2020 on a trail in the Point Grondine Reserve off Highway 637 (the road that leads to the hamlet of Killarney), has been delayed.

As was reported previously reported, Ms. Sheridan has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of her estranged husband. Her lawyers made a brief appearance in Sudbury court on Wednesday of last week, to seek an adjournment.

Ms. Sheridan, who had been granted bail in December 2020 under strict conditions, has had her court case adjourned until April 14, 2021.

Last October, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers responded to a sudden death call regarding a man found on a trail.

Investigators identified the man as Mr. Burke, age 56, of Killarney.

Exactly one month after the discovery, over the course of two days, police arrested and charged two individuals, including Ms. Sheridan, with first degree murder related to the death of Mr. Burke.

The investigation included Wikwemikong Tribal Police Service, Nipissing West OPP’s crime unit, Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry and the OPP Forensic Identification Service, under direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch.