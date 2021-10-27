COVID leadership committee discusses vaccination policies

MANITOULIN – The Manitoulin COVID-19 Leadership Coordination Committee discussed extensively the COVID-19 vaccination policies that are in effect at the various businesses, municipalities and First Nations on Manitoulin Island.

At a meeting last week, the committee also discussed the opioid crisis that has been worsening in recent months, and potentially due to the pandemic’s isolating effects. The group will be seeking further information on this issue and will hope to co-ordinate efforts to address the crisis.

If you or a loved one are struggling with opoid use, you can contact Addiction, Mental Health, and Problem Gambling Services (ConnexOntario) at 1-866-531-2600).