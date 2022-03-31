Crime Stoppers and UCCM seeking a wanted person

Crime Stoppers and the UCCM Anishnaabe Police Service are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a wanted person.

On February 26th, at about 10:00 pm, the UCCM Anishnaabe Police Service was dispatched to a home on Bebonang St in M’Chigeeng First Nation. A 30 year old male had suffered a gunshot wound and was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The accused, Prince Almando Graham, also known as P, fled the area prior to police arrival.

Police are seeking information about Prince Graham’s whereabouts. He is not to be approached as he is considered armed and dangerous.

Sudbury Rainbow Crime Stoppers is convinced someone has information on the whereabouts of this suspect. A Guaranteed Minimum $1,000 reward is being offered for tips received before midnight on Friday, April 8th 2022, if the information leads to apprehension of the accused. The reward may be divided if multiple successful tips are received.

For tips received after the deadline, the standard process for determining reward amounts will apply.

If you want to provide information on the location of this suspect or have any information about other criminal activity, and you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 705-222-TIPS (8477) or 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or submit an online tip on our secure website www.sudburycrimestoppers.com .