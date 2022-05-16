DAN COULTIS

August 25, 1960 – May 11, 2022

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Dan Coultis on May 11, 2022 at Huntsville Hospice after a second battle with cancer. Dan was born on August 25, 1960 to predeceased parents Bruce and Grace Coultis.

Dan is survived by his wife of 30 years, Judy Barber-Coultis; children Shawn (Becky), Shannon (Steph) Coultis, Scott (Danielle), Terry (Samantha) and Chad (Laura) Barber; nine grandchildren Gage, Jacob, Grace, Austin, William, Declan, Mary, Daphne and Eleanor. Dan is also survived by his sister Mary (Mark) Poulet and predeceased by sisters Sheila Wickins, Jean Laugheed and Carolyn Coultis. A lover of the outdoors, Dan enjoyed time at the cottage hunting, fishing and snowmobiling while living in Timmins, Ontario, prior to moving southwards to Bracebridge where his hobbies changed slightly to spending time with his grandchildren and having backyard beverages with his beloved neighbours. A fun-loving husband, father, grandpa and friend, Dan was always able to put a smile on your face even in the saddest of times. As much as he loved life, nothing compared to his love of his wife Judy, who he had spent most of his time with and wouldn’t leave until he was sure she would be happy, safe and cared for. Dan’s family wishes to thank Dr. Harrold, Dr. Trenholm and the entire staff of Huntsville Hospice for their excellent and unbelievable care throughout his final moments with his family. As per Dan’s wishes, he will be cremated with no service. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to Huntsville Hospice or the Canadian Cancer Society.