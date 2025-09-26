DAVID ARTHUR WOOD

May 22, 1958 – September 22, 2025

In loving memory of David Arthur Wood, born May 22, 1958, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 22, 2025 at Manitoulin Health Centre. David is survived by his wife Joan Wood (nee Sokolowsky); daughters Tiffany (John) and Teresa (Scot); and grandson Gavin. Loving son of Kathleen and the late Edward Wood. Brother of Brenda Reid (Walter), Tammy Reynolds (Steven), Lorelei Prout (Roger) and Pamela Klodnicki (Frank). David will be remembered and missed by many other family and community members. David had a passion for gardening and was a life ong farmer. He was always willing to lend a hand where needed. We would like to thank Health Sciences North, Manitoulin Health Centre and Assiginack Family Health Team for all of their compassionate care and support over the last several years. A Celebration of Life will be held in the spring.