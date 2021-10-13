DFO to carry out work on Kagawong lighthouse

KAGAWONG – The federal Department of Fisheries and Oceans (DFO) Canada has announced planned remediation on the Kagawong lighthouse site.

“The DFO, which still owns the lighthouse, are still carrying out remediation work on marinas,” said Todd Gordon, Billings economic development officer at a council meeting last week. He explained that the DFO work will include “animal nesting sweeps, interior and exterior asbestos removal, exterior removal of paint by removing the painted siding and instalment of new painted siding.”

Mr. Gordon pointed out DFO has been in discussion with the township for the past year on this work to be carried out. “We received notice that work on the lighthouse is to commence October 12 and be completed on November 2. The contractors plan to be working on weekends as well.”