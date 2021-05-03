DIANE RACHEL MARIE KRAFT

(nee Charette)

May 9, 1944 – April 30, 2021

On Friday, April 30, 2021, Diane Rachel Marie Kraft (nee Charette), aged 76, passed away very peacefully surrounded by love. Diane will be forever missed by her loving and devoted husband Hans Kraft, daughters Andree Berko (C Pittman), Cindy Nyilas (J Clark), her stepsons Bob Kraft, Cory Kraft (Sue) and her adored granddaughters Lindsey and Krista Kraft. She will also be forever remembered by her siblings Marie-Claire Bruneau (Gary), Monique Berger (Chuck), the late Raymond Charette (he is so missed!) (Claudette), Carmen Adam (Charlie), Michele Stephen (Alistair), Carole Labelle (Maurice) and her many nieces and nephews. Diane was predeceased by her parents Rachel and Romeo Charette, brother Raymond Charette and Andree and Cindy’s father Tibor Nyilas. Diane was an incredibly bright and inquisitive student, graduating from Teacher’s College at the age of 18. She brought that light forward and touched the lives of so many students over the course of her extended career. Her impact on them earned her the honorary Mom title from many. Her teaching career continued to flourish and after earning her Bachelor of Art degree from Laurentian University at the age of 40, she transitioned from working with children with special needs to working for the Ministry of Education, travelling throughout Northern Ontario where she was able to advocate for their needs more fully. She retired in 1998 leaving behind a teaching legacy that is still highly spoken of today. She built her dream life with Hans marrying him in 1999. Married for almost 22 years, they created a life founded on love, laughter, fishing and good card games. In 2008, Hans and Diane moved into their dream home that they built together on the shores of Lake Manitou where she could absorb all the natural beauty around her. She was so happy! As her health declined over the past five years, she was lovingly and unwaveringly cared for by her loving husband Hans in the home they created together. A very small service will be held at the Island Funeral Home. Due to COVID-19 restrictions a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date, where Diane can be more appropriately celebrated in the grand style that she deserves and would have loved. Please share your thoughts, memories and photos at IslandFuneralHome.ca.