Distracted drivers should face heftier fines

People need to get back to reality

To the Expositor:

There is still a lot distracted driving happening, some are even watching TV or movies on Netflix while driving. These idiots who are doing this need to be taught a lesson like facing hefty fines or even getting their license suspended. These fines should be at least $1,000 or even $2,000 even on a first offence. People are living in a fantasy world and because of this damn technology, even our government are living in a fantasy world and that’s stupid.

I can see the world is going crazy because I’m not caught up in the fantasy world that mankind is creating. People are so confused in what to believe in or how life should be but, I’m not, it’s just sickening what I see happening in this world. I usually share that with the creator or God because I know the truth people need to get back to the realty of life before it’s too late. It’s up to the people, that is if they have the will to do so. Let go of those devices and social media that social media causes psychological damage to people.

Ronald Osawabine

Wiikwemkoong