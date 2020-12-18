Doreen Dewar returns as school board chair

Dena Morrison acclaimed vice-chair

SUDBURY – At the organizational meeting for the Rainbow District School Board (RDSB) held on Tuesday, December 8, trustee Doreen Dewar was acclaimed chair of the board for another term, and trustee Dena Morrison was acclaimed vice-chair of the board for another term. Membership on board standing committees was also approved.

Chair Dewar is the longest-serving trustee on the board with over 32 years’ experience, including nine years on the Sudbury Board of Education.

“I consider serving as chair of the Rainbow board an honour and a privilege,” said Chair Dewar. “I enjoy working with trustees, staff, parents/guardians, community partners and, most importantly, students who bring us all tremendous pride and make my role immensely rewarding.”

“Student well-being and achievement continue to guide us as we nurture physical, mental, social and emotional wellness, the foundation for academic success,” continued Chair Dewar. “I am proud of our students, families and staff for their ongoing resiliency in these unusual times.”

Vice-chair Morrison has been a trustee since 1998. She has served as vice-chair of the board for the past nine years and continues in that role. She also served as vice-chair in 2003. From 2004 to 2008, she served as chair of the board.

“Reaching minds and touching hearts continues to be the cornerstone of who we are and what we do in Rainbow schools,” said Vice-chair Morrison. “It is a privilege to contribute to this important mission.”

Membership on board standing committees includes Manitoulin Island and First Nation trustees Margaret Stringer and Linda Debassige. Trustee Stringer will serve on the audit committee, First Nations advisory committee, labour relations committee, special education, and strategic planning committees. Trustee Linda Debassige will serve on the board’s equity and inclusive education committee, First Nations advisory committee and strategic planning committee.