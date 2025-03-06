DOUGLAS ALFRED BURT

May 12, 1946 – February 27, 2025

It is with great sadness to announce the passing of Douglas Alfred Burt of Southampton on Thursday, February 27, 2025 in his 78th year. Much loved father of Rebecca Claire of Parry Sound and James Ryan of Toronto. Beloved brother to Edward, Reta (deceased), Alfreda and Donald. Uncle to several nieces and nephews. Predeceased by proud parents Clara and Alfred. Born on May 12, 1946 in Gordon Township, Manitoulin Island, Doug farmed as a youth and went on to graduate from Sault College and later Laurentian University in Sudbury. Almost immediately afterward, he gained a job at Ontario Hydro, and worked in the nuclear power industry for the next 30 years. Positioned in Gyeongju, South Korea, Darlington and finally Bruce Nuclear reactors, Doug applied his science studies to his technical supervision roles with professionalism and leadership. An avid outdoorsman with a keen love of nature and history, Doug enjoyed spending time on Manitoulin Island fishing, hunting and building. At home, he enjoyed lectures at the Owen Sound Field Naturalists and gardening. Upon retirement, Doug took to the road and travelled to all points on the globe, including various parts of Africa, the South Pacific, Europe and Latin America. As well, Doug donated much of his time to helping neighbours in Southampton while volunteering to assist the homeless via the Owen Sound United Way. He was known as a great cook, woodworker, explorer, sportsman, or just someone to enjoy a beverage and chat with on the deck. Doug’s family wishes to thank his neighbours and staff at the Brightshores Health System, Owen Sound for their help and treatment of him. Further interment details will be forthcoming. Donations on behalf of Doug’s memory to the Owen Sound United Way or the Owen Sound Field Naturalists are greatly appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to the T.A. Brown Funeral Home, 510 Mill Street, Port Elgin, 519-832-2222 with memorial online at www.tabrownfuneralhome.com.