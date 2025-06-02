DOUGLAS WILLIAM HORE

July 11, 1940 – May 27, 2025

The Fiddling Barber

It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of Doug Hore. He leaves behind his loving wife of 60 years, Marilee; daughter Karrie Lynn; son Bill and wife Sheri; and three adored grandsons, Tyler, Mike and Alex. Predeceased by parents Julia and Ernie Hore, brother Norman (Margeurite), sister-in-law Shirley Thorkilson, brother-in-law Peter Nodecker (Anne) and nephew Darrin Nodecker. He leaves behind many nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends. Born in the Red Cross Hospital in Mindemoya and raised in Honora Bay on the family farm known as Birch Grove. Doug began his education in the one-room schoolhouse in Honora, then on to the Little Current High School which is known to be the first high school to ever strike. He then spent a year in Toronto at the Bondy Barber School Ltd. Doug had a very productive life starting out by helping his dad with guiding and maintaining cottages in Honora in the summer. He opened the doors of his own barber shop in August of 1962. For the next 58 years Doug loved his job! He loved meeting the people of his community and tourists alike on that corner of town beneath the Anchor Inn. He enjoyed a fair few hands of cribbage too. Doug was involved in volunteering in so many ways: The Lions Club, volunteer Firefighter, Hospital Auxiliary, teacher of Cambrian College courses, Cubs and Scouts leader, founding member of the Fish and Game Club, member of the LC AA group and proudly sober for 43 years. Doug also showed his love of his home through his love of the history of Manitoulin and Honora Bay. He just seemed to know everyone and everything that had happened here. His ability to remember is legendary. Doug also gardened all his life and was so proud each year of the veggies he provided for his family. Another passion of his was his sugar bush and making maple syrup each year. Let’s not forget how much he loved to hunt and fish all his life right to the end. Forever after that big buck and big bass. Most will remember Doug for his musicality. He came from a musical family and began learning instruments as a teenager. This is where his genius really shone through as he learned four instruments: fiddle, saxophone, guitar and piano. Doug has played in bands since high school. The Gore Bay Swing Band, The Altones, Anytime, Country Gold, Down Yonder and with other Manitoulin greats such as Herman Peltier, Bill Omnet and Wayne Smith. Our house is far too quiet now without him practicing his music. Doug was also the world’s biggest Hank Williams fan. Highlights in his life were a visit to the Hank Williams Museum in Alabama and being inducted into the Great Northern Opry and Hall of Fame. Doug was many things, kind, loving, gentle, joking, teasing, hardworking, and smart. He was a barber, musician, hunter, fisherman, woodsman and gardener. Most of all he was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin, friend and neighbour. He has instilled in all of us his love for life and the outdoors and this paradise of Manitoulin. His spirit is all around us here at Birch Grove and we can hear his fiddle playing on the breeze. Please join the family in a Celebration of Life on Sunday, July 13, 2025 at 1 pm at the Rockville Hall. A day for memories and music in Doug’s honour. Donations in memory of Doug can be made to: MHC Auxiliary, 13 Meredeth St., Little Current, ON POP 1KO or the Little Current Fish and Game Club, Box 335, Little Current, ON POP 1KO via email to lynnhughson@bell.net.