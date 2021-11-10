Dr. Shirley Cheechoo among Women in Film and Television award receipients for 2021

MANITOULIN – Manitoulin’s Dr. Shirley Cheechoo is one of five women who will be receiving an award from Women in Film and Television (WIFT).

Women in Film and Television Toronto announced its 34th annual Crystal Awards honourees last week. Dr. Cheechoo, filmmaker, writer, actor, visual artist, founder of the Weengushk Film Institute and Debajehmujig Theatre Group on Manitoulin Island will receive a Special Jury Award of Distinction. “WIFT Toronto is thrilled to announce the details of the 34th annual WIFT Toronto Crystal Awards luncheon gala in association with Company 3 and Entertainment One. The annual celebration will return to an in-person event on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at Toronto’s Acadian Court,” the WIFT website notes.

“Dr. Cheechoo is being acknowledged for her talent and is best known for the play Path With No Moccasins, being the founder of Debajehmujig Theatre Group on the Island, and acting on the television series Spirit Bay and The Rez,” the WIFT website states.

“Appropriately timed with International Women’s Day, the 34th annual WIFT Toronto Crystal Awards will commemorate five fabulous women, whose leadership and dedication to an inclusive and equitable media industry continues to pave the way for generations to come,” said Karen Bruce, executive director, WIFT Toronto. “The Crystal Awards, established in 1988, is WIFT Toronto’s annual tribute to individuals who have made significant contributions to Canada’s screen-based media industry. Since its inception, over 150 industry trailblazers have been recognized for excellence in creativity, innovation, and leadership: together with their commitment to mentoring the next generation of creators and industry leaders.

WIFT Toronto is a non-profit, inclusive, member-based organization dedicated to the development and advancement of women, and those who identify as women, in the screen-based industry. It has generated more than 150 mentorships, bestowed 21 bursaries and 62 awards and produced nearly 700 hours of programming.