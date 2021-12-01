DSB will move ahead to construct 12 seniors’ units in Little Current

ESPANOLA – Manitoulin Sudbury District Services Board (DSB) passed a motion at its November 25 board meeting to award the tender to build a 12-unit apartment complex to Capital Construction of Sudbury. The new facility will be constructed on land adjacent to Low Island that was donated by Lily Fielding to the Town of Northeastern Manitoulin and the Islands.

The DSB board voted to move ahead with the project at a cost of $4,917,981 plus taxes.

DSB CAO Fern Dominelli said he was pleased that the project was finally moving forward. There had been some concerns over the impact that the pandemic would have on costs going forward. “Prices were high,” admitted Mr. Dominelli. “In the end it was decided to move forward.”

It is hoped that construction can move forward “as soon as possible,” said Mr. Dominelli. “The board has authorized the awarding of the tender, but we still have to sit down with the contractor and work out the details and the signing of the contracts.”

Still, Mr. Dominelli was optimistic that shovels could be going in the ground this fall.

With waiting lists for affordable seniors’ housing sitting around 40 applicants back in the spring, and with little to no abatement in demand, the sooner new residences can be made available the better.

“We have to credit the Lilly Fielding Foundation for the donation of the land,” said Northeast Town Mayor Al MacNevin. “If it were not for that donation, we would not be in a position to have provided it to the DSB.”

“This is great for the community and great not just for NEMI, but for the whole Island,” continued Mayor MacNevin. “There are a lot of seniors who are looking for housing. This took a long time coming, but with the DSB project, it is a definite win for us and a win for seniors. We weren’t sure with construction prices the way they are whether it would be going ahead.”

The DSB motion was moved by Vern Gorham and seconded by Ted Lovelace and reads: “Whereas the property committee has reviewed the tender results for the new seniors’ apartment complex in the Town of Northeastern Manitoulin and the Islands in Little Current; and whereas the property committee is recommending that the Board proceed with the construction and award the tender; therefore be it resolved that the Manitoulin-Sudbury DSB accepts the property committee’s recommendations and awards the tender to Capital Construction in the amount of $4,917,981 plus applicable taxes. Further be it resolved the Manitoulin-Sudbury DSB finance the construction of the new build from our current accounts.”