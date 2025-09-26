DWAYNE JOSEPH ISAIAH GREGORY ANIMIKWAN

Sunrise: May 28, 1980 – Sunset: September 19, 2025

It is with deep sorrow and profound respect that we announce the passing of Dwayne Joseph Isaiah Gregory Animikwan at the age of 45. Dwayne joined his ancestors, family and friends on Friday, September 19, 2025. He was a devoted husband of 16 years (partner of 22 years) to Brenda; father of Mason; son of Gail and Ronald; brother of Tammy (Adolphus), Stacey (Fabian), Jason (Rachel) and Kaella-Marie; uncle to nieces Teyla, Arianna and Gabriella; brother-in-law of Joey Rump and sister-in-law Florence Rump; son-in-law of Maryann Rump; godfather and a beloved cousin to many. He was the godchild of Wayne Osawamick and Linda Fox/Kaboni; and the grandson of the late Esther Animikwan and the late Joseph Andrew Animikwan, the late Isaiah Peltier and the late Lena Peltier. He will be deeply missed by his best friends Luke Wassegijig, Darryl Fisher, Jonas Bondy and Roy and Lloyd Coleman from Sudbury, as well as many aunts and uncles. A powerful voice, musician, spirited event MC and storyteller for Wiikwemkoong Anishinaabek, Dwayne is leaving behind a legacy of advocacy, creativity, humour, kindness and unwavering dedication to his community. Dwayne was a bright spirit. He loved singing, playing guitar and will be deeply missed by all of his friends at golf, hockey and baseball (both of which he coached), wrestling (which he MC’d) and more. A gifted communications expert whose talents spanned graphic design, audio recording and public speaking, his work was not just professional—it was personal and culturally relevant. Every project he touched carried the heartbeat of the Anishinaabe Spirit and, through his voice, he gave strength and visibility to stories that needed to be heard, even in his last moments. Dwayne served as a communications officer, author and data governance specialist with distinction at Chiefs of Ontario, contributed to numerous radio programs including CBC, MBC Radio Saskatchewan, Country 103 Great Lakes and worked for the Wiikwemkoong Board of Education for nine years. He wrote for the Three Fires Press, worked in construction and the Wiikwemkoong Youth Centre and even offered Peer Helper workshops in the community. His contributions to the Anishinaabe Aadizowin books published by Wiikwemkoong will continue to educate and inspire generations to come. His presence was a source of light, laughter and wisdom to all who knew him. Dwayne’s legacy lives on in the voices he helped amplify, the stories he helped tell, the songs he sang and the love he gave so freely. His spirit will continue to guide and uplift the Anishinaabe people and all those who walk the path he helped illuminate. Visitation began at Buzwah Church on Thursday, September 25, 2025 from 1 pm. Funeral Mass was at Holy Cross Church on Saturday, September 27, 2025 at 11 am. Burial in the Upper Cemetery followed. There was a feast at the Pontiac School following the burial. Please share your thoughts, memories and photos at www.islandfuneralhome.ca.