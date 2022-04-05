Early morning shooting leads to one dead in M’Chigeeng

Four suspects apprehended, all involved are from the GTA

M’CHIGEENG—Another shooting on M’Chigeeng First Nation has led to one man dead and four men apprehended in Little Current, thanks to the quick reporting of a security team doing patrols in the area.

James Killeen, UCCM Anishinaabe Police Service chief of police, told The Expositor Tuesday morning, April 5, that police responded to a shooting at a residence on Pine Street in M’Chigeeng where they found an unresponsive male. Police began lifesaving measures until paramedics could take him to hospital. The male succumbed to his injuries in hospital, Police Chief Killeen said.

None of those involved, the victim nor the four men, were from M’Chigeeng First Nation. All were from the Greater Toronto Area, the chief of police said.

Police Chief Killeen explained that a security patrol team hired by the community had called in the vehicle and plate number spotted at the Pine Street residence to the police communications centre, which led to the quick apprehension of the suspect vehicle in Little Current.

Police Chief Killeen said this is a targeted, isolated incident.

Ogimaa-kwe Linda Debassige wrote an impassioned plea to her community early Tuesday morning, calling on band members to report suspicious behaviours and individuals in the community.

“If you know people are carrying guns, call it in—we cannot lose a loved one to this violence,” she writes. “The more calls the police get the more information they have to work with to help our community prevent these horrific violent acts. If you are afraid of retaliation, I urge you to speak to the UCCM Police and express your fear—they will help you.”

“I ask you to think about our loved ones, our families, our children of our community, our Elders, our friends and our infants that are yet to be born,” Ogimaa-kwe Debassige continued. “I ask you to think about our ancestors who have gone before us. Is this what we want of our community? Do we want the next shooting to be one of them? No, we don’t. We can stop this, but only if we do it together.”

Ogimaa-kwe Debassige called out those who are harbouring people with guns and selling drugs saying, “you are a part of the problem that we are working at solving which leads to the erosion of the community. Please think about what you are doing and how your choices may lead to the death of a loved one.”

The ogimaa-kwe urged community members to please call 911 to report on dangerous activity, reminding everyone that should they not want their name used in the dispatch call, to tell the dispatcher and they will withhold it.

