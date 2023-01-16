ELLEN ELAINE THORBURN (Graham) October 2, 1933 – January 6, 2023 Elaine died peacefully at the Manitoulin Centennial Manor at the age of 89. She is survived, and will be missed, by her daughters Cheryl (John), Mary Ellen (Jason) and Chris; her grandchildren Sarah (Melissa), Jenny (Jason), Ben (Rosalind), Tait (Ryann) and Reace; her great-grandchildren Teigan (Lovelyne), Noah, Darcy, Jolie, Alyx, Jack and Rubyjane. Elaine was born and raised in Kagawong to parents Fred and Ellen Graham. In 1952 she married Bud and they made their home in Gore Bay. Elaine worked at their store, “Bud’s Grocery,” until they started their family, at which time she became a stay-at-home Mom; a job she took very seriously. There was always a hot home-cooked meal, fresh clean clothes and a spotless house. She sewed costumes and uniforms, drove numerous children to clubs and games, and was always ready for company with fresh baking and hot coffee. Elaine was an avid volunteer in her community. She was a Brownie Leader, a Heart and Stroke Foundation representative, and one of the people responsible for starting and facilitating Meals on Wheels in Gore Bay. As a member of the Lyon’s Memorial United Church, Elaine served in several areas, but particularly loved her time as the chairperson for the pastoral care committee. Once her daughters were grown, and Bud had retired, Elaine took a job at the Manitoulin Lodge as a dietary aide which she enjoyed until retiring in 1998. Elaine had many interests and hobbies. She belonged to the Gore Bay badminton and curling clubs, she enjoyed knitting and sewing, playing cards, and she was a fabulous cook and baker and made some of the best butter tarts around. Later in life, she began painting and proudly displayed and shared her masterpieces with her family. Elaine is predeceased by her infant son and her parents, Fred and Ellen Graham, her loving husband, Bud and big brother Floyd. A sincere thank you goes out to the staff at the Manitoulin Centennial Manor for their patience and care. Donations can be made in Elaine’s name to the Lyon’s Memorial United Church, 19 Meredith Street, Gore Bay P0P 1H0. Family and friends gathered at Lyons Memorial Church in Gore Bay on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 from 1-2 pm. A service and luncheon followed at 2 pm. Burial will take place in Gordon’s Cemetery later in spring.