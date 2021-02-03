Ethan Closs has been working at White’s Shell since high school

Ethan Closs has been working at White’s Shell Garage in Manitowaning for the past two years, before he had even left high school. Now he is well into his Auto Service Technician accreditation, having just completed his level two at Sault College in Sault Ste. Marie.

When he isn’t to be found under the hood of a vehicle at White’s, Ethan loves to fish, go snowmobiling, “basically, anything outdoors,” he said. But while he enjoys the company of his girlfriend and the family pets, it’s outside in the garage Ethan is most likely to be found.

His current automotive project involves a host of old snowmobiles he has been tinkering around with at home.

At 19, Ethan has plenty of time ahead to build on his already impressive skills, but he said he knows those skills come from hands-on application. Giving lie to the common complaint lobbed at younger workers today, Ethan started out at the bottom. “I began working here pumping gas,” he said.

As for the fishing? “Well, I am out quite a bit after work and on weekends,” he said, “but it has been pretty slow this January.” Good thing there’s a bunch of ancient snowmobiles ready to hand.

Remember, when you support local businesses like White’s Shell Garage in Manitowaning, you are supporting friends and neighbours like Ethan Closs.