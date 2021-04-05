EUGENA “GENA” KYDD

MULLEN NUMAN

It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of Gena Newman of Little Current on the morning of March 30, 2021, at the age of 51. Mother, wife, grandmother, auntie, little sister and best buddy. She will be lovingly remembered and very much missed by her husband Perry Newman; son Tyler (Meagan); grandbabies Anthony and Krystyna; sisters Rhonda (Paul), Tracey (Michael), Kim (Andy); Winston and Bella, and numerous friends and relatives. Youngest daughter of Eugene “Gene” and Peggy Mullen (deceased). There are not enough words to truly capture and honour the spirit of sweet Gena. She was beautiful, loving, supportive, feisty, loyal and relentless. Wonderfully adventurous, bright, funny, kind, witty, unique and complex. Yes, she was all that, and a bag of chips! Ask any of her friends. She had many hobbies and passions. Family was first and the finer things in life were a close second. Gena loved travelling. The longer the road, the happier she was. That girl could drive. She also enjoyed all water sports, roller skating, music, dancing, gardening, cooking, horseback riding, goofing around, games and very long sunny days on a warm sandy beach. Toes in the sand and a drink in her lovely little hand. Her zest for life was truly palpable. Gena lived graciously and courageously until the very end. She was a true warrior, our very own little Wonder Woman. Justice for all (that was her motto). A memorial service will be held at a later date.