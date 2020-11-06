Even as a youngster, Bud Dearing dreamed of joining the Canadian army

KAGAWONG - While he served in the Canadian army for three years, one memory of his time serving stands out more than any other for Bud Dearing of Kagawong.

“On November 11, 1963 our crew was part of the honour guard marching at Vimy Ridge,” stated veteran William Robert (Bud) Dearing of Kagawong. “That meant a lot to me. It is one of those things that was a real important moment in my life. To...