FedNor invests $250,000 in Meldrum dock improvements

SUDBURY – In recognition of National Tourism Week, May 23 to 30, FedNor announced three funding contributions last week, two of which are located on Manitoulin Island and one of which will have a major impact on the Western Manitoulin economy.

Sault Ste. Marie MP Terry Sheehan made the announcements via a Zoom video conference on behalf of the Honourable Mélanie Joly, minister of economic development and official languages—the minister responsible for FedNor. Mr. Sheehan is the parliamentary secretary to Minister Joly.

“Canada’s tourism sector and those whose livelihoods depend on it have been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic and I want them to know that we’re here for them,” said Minister Joly in a release accompanying the announcements. “The Government of Canada has provided support to businesses and workers across the tourism sector since the beginning of the pandemic and continues to provide support to ensure these businesses have what they need to get through COVID-19 and succeed as our economy reopens.”

“Today’s announcement will help Algoma and Manitoulin’s local tourism sector launch a strong recovery and enjoy sustainable growth when travel restrictions ease and our communities welcome visitors once again,” said Mr. Sheehan in making the announcements. “Our government is intensifying its efforts, through FedNor, to protect and create jobs and further positioning Northern Ontario as a world-class destination with so many experiences, attractions and wide-open spaces to discover.”

The first announcement was for Dawson Citizens Improvement Association to the tune of $254,700. The funds will be used to upgrade and restore the Meldrum Bay marina boardwalk, wharf and docks. The upgrades are aimed at helping to attract American boaters and encourage extended stays and will also support the installation of three fully serviced docks in a strategic investment that will accommodate larger vessels (over 40 feet).

Rene Bazinet, on behalf of the Dawson Citizens Improvement Association, thanked FedNor and noted how the funds will enable his community to revitalize their waterfront amenities in order to meet the needs of visiting boaters.

The new dock spaces and improvements will prove a boon to all of those making transit through the North Channel in both directions, but once the borders re-open, the true impact will come through as Meldrum Bay is often the first point of contact for our American visitors.