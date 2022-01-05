Fire razes Green Bush home after Christmas

Total loss, no insurance

GREEN BUSH – The home of Jamie Rozell and Linda Cannard was completely destroyed by a December 27 fire. The fire call came in at 2 pm and the Northeast Town fire department responded, but the home was fully engulfed by the time they arrived and was a total loss. The family is without insurance.

Thankfully, there were no injuries reported at the scene, but one of the family members suffered a health setback following the incident and was hospitalized.

Fire Chief Duane Deschamp noted that the dwelling was in a remote location with a poor access road, so, although three units responded, only the 4×4 rapid response unit was able to reach the fire.

The family lost all of their belongings in the fire and friends and family are rallying to their aid. A trust fund has been set up at all Island BMO locations and donations can be dropped off at 16 Cockburn Street East in Little Current or at 77 Duke Street in Mindemoya. Both family members do have clothing.

A GoFundMe account was set up by Hailey Rozell for the couple and EMTs can be sent to dragonfly2_blue@hotmail.com.