First Marc Hovingh Memorial Youth Bike Ride and Rodeo was a crowd pleaser

MINDEMOYA—On Saturday, September 6 the Mindemoya arena buzzed with conversation as bikes whizzed by in all directions. From toddlers to teens, everyone was either riding or pushing a bike around the large space. Fifty-four youth had registered, though not all showed up. Still, an impressive number came out to ride bikes and learn. There were police officers, special constables and auxiliary members in full force. Some were aiding in the programs, dividing the kids into age categories, with bike safety being the main focus in all groups. Some were manning the tables that offered all kinds of swag – kites, frisbees (that changed colour outdoors), boomerangs, markers and cool lights to clip on your backpack, or your bike.

This is the first Youth Bike Ride and Rodeo event the OPP Youth Foundation has sponsored in the area. They chose to call it the ‘Marc Hovingh Memorial’ because “Mark loved working with youth and was very much a part of the community,” said Marie Ford, retired OPP officer and organizer of the event.

“It’s a way of carrying on his legacy,” added Sandy Poredos, executive director of the OPP Youth Foundation.

Uh-oh, Officer Renee Taylor slaps the handcuffs on Myles Buck in a bit of fun. Nothing quite like a shiny new bike. A couple of young friends were enjoying the bike rodeo. A conga line of young cyclists get ready to take part in the rodeo. This young driver was having a whale of a time behind the wheel of a toddler-sized police car.

In addition to the Ontario Provincial Police, the UCCM Anishinaabe Police Service and the Wiikwemkoong Tribal Police Service were also involved in the memorial ride and rodeo. Maja Mielonen was on hand, representing Manitoulin Island Cycling Advocates (MICA), a sponsor of the event. “MICA provided the $100 gift card for Rylan’s Clothing and all the food for the Barbecue,” said Ms. Ford. And members of the Survivors of Law Enforcement (SOLE) were there to cheer on the cyclists upon their return.

OPP Police Commissioner Tom Carrique, and Adam Belanger, provincial coordinator for youth engagement with the OPP, both participants in the 140 km Tour de Force Heroes in Life Cycling Series that began at 9 that morning, had the honour of presenting the prizes to the kids at the end of the ride and rodeo. They wasted no time in drawing names for the door prizes, of which there was a bike helmet, a bike lock, and several OPP toques. Then came the draw for the $100 gift card for Rylans Clothing won by Tyson O’Brian. There were six bikes to be given away, the recipients already chosen ahead of time by the OPP Youth Foundation, based on certain criteria. “We want them to reach their highest potential,” said Ms. Poredos, of the youth chosen.

The recipients did not know they’d be walking (or riding) away with a bike that afternoon. The winners were: Tyson, Kewadin, Lily, Colton, Ashlyn and Harper. Along with the bikes, they received helmets and bike locks. To say these new bike owners were surprised and thrilled would be an understatement. Their faces expressed it all as they hopped on their bikes and rode off to the far end of the arena.

“I’ve been to at least 100 bike rodeos in my career,” said Brian Patterson, retired Chief Public Safety Advocate for the Ontario Safety League, “and this is one of the best I’ve ever been to – so well run, well organized.”

The intensity with which the youth listened, took part and learned, the way they joked and laughed with the police officers, the families filing out of the arena to applaud the cyclists returning from their long ride – community spirit was present in every aspect of the day. Something that would have pleased Marc Hovingh to no end, and all adding up to spell success for the first Marc Hovingh Memorial Youth Bike Ride and Rodeo.

by Margery Frisch