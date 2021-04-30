First vaccination clinic for West End held in Gordon

GORDON – The first of what is expected to be monthly COVID-19 vaccination clinics on Western Manitoulin was held this past Saturday at the Gordon/Barrie Island community hall.

“This was the first COVID-19 vaccine clinic held on the West End of Manitoulin Island,” said Marian Hester, a Gordon/Barrie Island municipal councillor who helped organize the event. Councillor Hester explained the clinic was open, “to anyone 60 years of age and over, all those who had already been eligible, for example those in the 70-80 age group as determined by the province and public health previously and all those people who have high risk health conditions (such as diabetes, cancer, kidney disease or women who are pregnant). We know there are people who had wanted to attend a vaccine clinic that was closer to the West End of the Island.”

“We had 171 people get vaccinated through the clinic, which was a wonderful thing,” said Councillor Hester. The clinic was hosted through Public Health Sudbury and Districts and the Manitoulin Health Centre coordinates the clinics through public health, said Councillor Hester. “We appreciate everyone came this far to put on this clinic.”

“A monthly clinic is being planned in Gordon for toward the end of each month,” she added. “That is the hope, as well as the weekly vaccination clinics being held in Mindemoya and Little Current.”