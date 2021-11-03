Five candidates let names stand for chief of Sheshegwaning First Nation

SHESHEGWANING – All five candidates nominated for chief of Sheshegwaning First Nation and 19 of 23 people nominated for the four council seats have let their name stand in the upcoming election to be held in the community.

Those who were nominated for the position of chief, who have confirmed they will let their name stand in the election, include incumbent Dean Roy, and Alana Endanawas, John Wabegijik, Joe Endanawas and Joseph Laford Sr.

The 19 candidates who were nominated and let their name stand for one of the four council positions in the election include Jennifer Sampson, Emilio Tomaselli, Alana Endanawas, Albert Cada, Nicole Bush, Marie MacLeod, Angela McLeod, Christopher Endanawas, Deanna Sampson, Gregory Sampson, Luke Wabegijik, Robin Malley, Gene Cada, Jessica Sampson, Sabastian Mallay, Kaitlyn Tomaselli, John Wabegijik, Erica Sampson, and Freda Endanawas.

All candidates have until the day before the vote to pull out of the election which is to be scheduled November 20.