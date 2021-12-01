Flat Rock Entertainment gearing up for 2022 Country Fest and Rockin’ the Rock

LITTLE CURRENT – Citing 2021 as a great testbed for moving forward, Flat Rock Entertainment’s KT Timmermans confirmed on Friday that the Island’s largest outdoor entertainment venue plans to proceed with its signature Manitoulin Country Fest and Rockin’ the Rock music festivals this coming summer.

“We are planning to proceed with both events,” said Ms. Timmermans. “At this point we are still working on what we will have to offer, keeping in mind the world as we know it. We are optimistic given our experience this past summer.”

The pandemic is still raising challenges, particularly with US-based entertainers, noted the concert promoter, adding that some other festivals such as Dawson City Music Festival opted to go with an all-Canadian lineup. “We are still working on how things will pull together,” said Ms. Timmermans.

As to how the venue will tackle proof of vaccination at the gate, Ms. Timmermans said that will be determined by provincial mandates and direction from Public Health Sudbury and Districts. “A lot of that lies entirely out of our hands, everything seems to change daily,” she said. “A major bonus for us is that our space is very large, so that allows for people to keep some distance.”

While current plans would see tickets go on sale a bit later this year, up on the website in January, Ms. Timmermans said she has hopes things can develop sooner. “I know a lot of people like to buy tickets as Christmas presents, so we are hoping we can have things together so we can accommodate those folks,” she said. But until the headliners and more details are hammered down, that remains another challenge to be met. “People want to know who they are buying tickets to see,” said Ms. Timmermans.

Those supporters who have held onto their tickets for the festivals that had to be cancelled due to the pandemic will have their tickets honoured.

“We are doing a few things different this year and we are pretty excited about that,” said Ms. Timmermans. “We will be holding a promotional draw where people have a chance to get their money back on their ticket purchases.”

Those who already have tickets won’t be left out, Ms. Timmermans assures The Expositor. “We are planning some special things like draws for merch, it’s still a work in progress,” she said. “Folks should stay tuned to the website or Facebook for updates.”

As to who is confirmed on the bill, Ms. Timmermans said that Rockin’ the Rock will feature the same original lineup from the cancelled show, including Sweet, Honeymoon Suite and Sass Jordan. So far confirmed for Manitoulin Country Fest are Kelly Prescott (of the famous Prescott Family Brown), Carolyn Dawn Johnson and Jason Blaine.

As usual, camping opportunities will be available onsite for weekend pass holders.