Former Grand Council Chief Reg Niganobe nominated as provincial Liberal candidate

ELLIOT LAKE—The Algoma-Manitoulin provincial Liberal riding association has nominated former Anishinaabe Nation grand council chief Reg Niganobe as their candidate in the coming Ontario provincial election.

Mr. Niganobe is a Mississauga First Nation member and former chief of the community located near Blind River in the Algoma-Manitoulin riding.

“Algoma-Manitoulin has been largely ignored by the current provincial government,” said Ontario Liberal leader Bonnie Crombie in a release announcing Mr. Niganobe’s nomination. “The focus has been squarely on the greater metropolitan area while Algoma-Manitoulin has to close emergency rooms and lose essential health services. No longer can we afford to stand idly by and be ignored by this provincial government. In the upcoming election, we have the opportunity to send a clear message that Algoma-Manitoulin matters, and so do its citizens.”

“I look forward to hearing your concerns for the district and working to achieve economic change and prosperity for all Algoma-Manitoulin communities with your guidance and input,” said Mr. Niganobe in his acceptance speech following his nomination at the Masonic Heritage Hall in Elliot Lake.

“I’m really excited to be here; I see a lot of potential in Reg,” said nominator Tim Vine, himself a former provincial Liberal candidate. Mr. Vine noted he “had a wonderful conversation with him” at the Liberal annual general meeting.

Mr. Niganobe has served in a leadership capacity since first entering politics at the local level in 2009, when he became a councillor for his First Nation. He went on to be elected chief of Mississauga First Nation, a position he held from 2011 to 2021 before taking on the role of the Anishinabek Nation Grand Council Chief from 2021 to 2024. Mr. Niganobe also served as the chair of the North Shore Tribal Council for six years, where he contributed to the organization becoming accredited as a health service provider.

He earned a public administration and governance diploma from Toronto Metropolitan University, graduating with distinction. Mr. Niganobe also has a diploma in social work from St. Lawrence College, where he received a Premier’s Award for outstanding college graduates.

Long a strong advocate for developing partnerships and growing communities along the North Shore in his role as Anishinabek Nation grand council chief, Mr. Niganobe served its 39 First Nations advocating for and achieving change in both policy and legislation at the highest levels of government.

During his acceptance speech, Mr. Niganobe noted his experience in successfully advocating for change at the United Nations in New York, and in representations before the House of Commons, Canadian Senate, the Ontario legislature and at various municipal levels–pushing for change in the areas of education, health, economy, environment/climate change and infrastructure. In his various roles over the years, he has also had successful negotiations with various industry and government organizations.

Mr. Niganobe currently resides at his home on the Mississauga First Nation with his wife Juels. He also is the proud father of a son and daughter.