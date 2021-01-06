Four generations of Tehkummah farmers plan for future expansion

By
Warren Schlote
-
NEW YEAR, NEW BARN—Alex and baby Chloe, Emily, Ron and Jim Anstice, four generations of Tehkummah dairy farmers, pose with their brand new barn constructed over the fall with finishing touches being done over the winter months. The new barn will make for better animal husbandry and can allow the Anstice farm to increase its quota, should the opportunity arise.

A nice new red barn

TEHKUMMAH - Oshadenah Holsteins is preparing to inaugurate a 14,980-square-foot addition to improve cow housing in a free-stall dairy barn, the latest phase in a multi-year plan to improve operations at the award-winning dairy farm in Tehkummah.

“It’s pretty satisfying to see something you’ve worked hard at to get all planned out finally in a visible form,” said Alex Ans...

Sorry, you have encountered our paywall

Sorry, you do not have access to this article. If you are a member, please log in below or  click here.

If you would like to subscribe please click here.

If you believe that you have received this notice in error, please email Debbie at expositorsub@manitoulin.ca or call 705-368-2744.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR