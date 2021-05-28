Four Island schools will see new principals this fall

SUDBURY – Four schools on Manitoulin will see a change in their principals at the elementary and secondary school level this fall.

At a Rainbow District School Board (RDSB) meeting last week, Norm Blaseg, director of education, told board members, “we have had the transfer of principals in four of our schools.”

The four principal transfers include current Manitoulin Secondary School (MSS) principal Jamie Mohammed transferring to Charles C. McLean Public School in Gore Bay.

Tracy Chapman, principal at C.C. McLean Public School, will be transferring to Assiginack Public School to be the principal at the school located in Manitowaning.

Heather Pennie, currently at Assiginack Public School, has now transferred to be the principal at Little Current Public School.

Christy Case, principal at Little Current Public School, will be transferring to MSS to become the principal there.

The transfers will take effect as of August 23.