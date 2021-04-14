Four vie for vacant M’Chigeeng council seat

M’CHIGEENG – The council seat left vacant by the untimely passing of Brian Bisson baa will be filled through a byelection process as per the M’Chigeeng First Nation custom election code. An earlier by-election story had incorrectly indicated that the vacant council seat was that of Councillor Joe Hare.

The four candidates who contacted electoral officer Daniel Simon were Marko Debassige, Cassandra Bisson, Howard Debassige and Ryan Glen Corbiere.

According to the electoral officer, off-reserve members who registered for the vote will receive a ballot in the mail after April 17. The local advance poll will be Monday, May 10 from 1 to 5 pm and the regular final poll will be held on Saturday, May 15 from 11 am to 5 pm, with the count to follow.

Any questions regarding this by-election should be directed to the Facebook page ‘M’Chigeeng By-Election 2021,’ by emailing the electoral officer at dansimon2727@gmail.com, or by calling or texting Mr. Simon at 705-282-4401. The by-election is being held to fill a vacant seat on council through the present term which will end April, 2023.