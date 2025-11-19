Four vying for chief of Sheshegwaning First Nation

SHESHEGWANING FIRST NATION— Four candidates will vie for the position of chief. They include Nicole Bush, Gene Cada, Nancy R. Cada, and Ann Cada-Hamelin (a current councillor). The Expositor did not hear back from Gene Cada by press time Monday.

Sixteen candidates are in the running for the four vacant council seats including Albert Cada, Gene Cada, Janice Cada, Ann Cada-Hamelin, Christopher Endanawas, Caeley Genereaux, Tammy Hardwick, Robin Malley, Ron McKinley, current councillor Angela McLeod, Donald Roy, Deanna Sampson, Jennifer Sampson, Jessica Sampson, Charles Wabegijik and John Wabegijik.

The votes will be counted at the Sheshegwaning Community Centre at 8 pm on Saturday, November 22.

Nicole Bush

Aanii, Sheshegwaning. My name is Nicole Bush, and I am honoured to put my name forward for chief in our upcoming election. I have lived, worked and raised my family here in Sheshegwaning since 2001.

This community has shaped me as a parent and as a leader. My children are growing up here and every major milestone in my life has been guided by the same purpose: support the wellbeing, safety and success of our people.

Over the past two decades, I have served our Nation in a variety of roles that always placed community first. Most recently, I have worked within Health and Wellbeing, helping guide programs that support families, youth, Elders, and our most vulnerable members. I have had the honor of collaborating with regional partners, funders, and local staff to bring better services to Sheshegwaning. I understand our systems, our realities, and the everyday challenges our families face. I also understand our strengths. We are a strong, innovative community rooted in culture, land and resilience.

My leadership style is steady, transparent and practical. I believe in showing up, listening and following through. I believe in planning for the next seven generations while taking care of the people who need support today. If elected, I will bring structure, accountability and compassion to the role of chief.

I’ve talked to many of our community members, both on and off reserve, and the priorities we’ve talked about include strengthening supports for mental health, addictions, family wellbeing and crisis response. I hope to lobby government to expand prevention programs and improve coordination with regional partners to ensure no one falls through the cracks.

I feel strongly that chief and council need clear governance practices. We can improve communication and establish practical ways for off-reserve members to access services, share their voice and feel connected to governance decisions and community life. I will commit to open communication, regular updates, respectful decision making and will create space for community feedback.

I am a passionate advocate for our youth and young people. I would like to see real community investment in a Youth and Young People’s Council, land-based learning, language revitalization and skills training. Our young people deserve consistent support, mentorship, and meaningful roles in shaping our future.

We have an amazing opportunity to work with our Seven Generation Trust and support sustainable community-owned ventures that create employment and local revenue. Every decision should support prosperity for our children and grandchildren.

I am running for chief because I care deeply about Sheshegwaning and believe in our potential. I want to help build a community where families are safe, Elders are respected, youth can thrive, and every member feels included. I have spent more than 20 years proving my commitment through my work and my actions. I am ready to continue that commitment as your chief.

Miigwetch for your time, your trust and your consideration.

Ann Cada

I was born in Sheshegwaning First Nation, on my grandparent’s homestead. The medical practitioner that delivered me was Anne Casson, who worked out of Gore Bay, who I met, in Grade 6, when I started school in Gore Bay. I am a language carrier. I spent my life in the education field, in early years learning, and finished as a Anishinaabemowin Language Educator.

Sheshegwaning First Nation faces several critical challenges, some are old and some are new. Chiefs oppose Bill C-5 due to weakened environmental protections and lack of First Nations consultation. At the July 2025 Summit, leaders discussed these concerns, emphasizing that decisions were made without input from Anishnaabek communities. We all support sustainable resource development and want active participation in decision-making. Chiefs continually stress reaffirming First Nations sovereignty and active participation in land management, advocating for meaningful consultation and government accountability.

The growth and expansion of our community requires infrastructure upgrades to our water treatment plant and the addition of a water reservoir are essential to support future housing and economic developments.

Sheshegwaning’s waste management system needs upgrades to sustain recycling and environmental support.

Chiefs continually raise issues related to violence, drug addiction, and the high number of our children in alternative care. Chiefs have called for measures to address illegal drug activity, violence and to increase government support for community-led initiatives. Gender-based violence initiatives aim to show safe environments and support services for women, girls and LGBTQ2 individuals. These efforts address concerns including human trafficking and intimate partner violence.

I would like to develop a 24/7 Wellness Centre which will allow our aging members to remain in our community, rather than move to unfamiliar places. A program is urgently needed, in all First Nations, to ensure our aging population receives adequate support and care.

Sheshegwaning looks to assert its authority over traditional territories and take part in economic development that respects cultural and environmental values. The Robinson Huron Treaty settlement enables Sheshegwaning First Nation to advance economic, land and resource development and address funding gaps left by ISC.

Chief Alana Endanawas led Sheshegwaning in a dedicated and committed way. Her leadership style is inspirational, and I will continue to lead through her model. The significance of community input and engagement. In my two years as Deputy Chief, I found community engagement is essential for advancing initiatives in Sheshegwaning First Nation. As an elected official, I seek member input to stand for and lead effectively. I am committed to working for all members, valuing our Elders’ knowledge and history. Community feedback will help guide Sheshegwaning First Nation’s progress, ensuring everyone is heard.

Nancy Cada

I was born and raised in Sheshegwaning and left my community to pursue my post-secondary education. My interests were in the area of law and I received my paralegal diploma. I did study on a part time basis in pursuit of my bachelor’s degree in law and justice. I have completed two years. I spent the majority of my working life advocating for Indigenous people within the justice system. I have held liaison positions for organizations in government, post-secondary education, police services and worked as a courtworker. I have worked as a frontline worker and later in my career worked in developing policy that addressed the needs of indigenous people.

I returned to Sheshegwaning First Nation 11 years ago. I have served my community as board member for one of our corporations, former committee member and I have also held the position of Director of Lands, Resources and Environment until October of 2024. The establishment of the Lands Department began in 2017 with the development of the Sheshegwaning First Nation Land Code. This was an achievement for the First Nation as it provided us with control over our own lands and eliminated 43 land related sections of the Indian Act.

During my time working with administration, I had worked with and developed policy related to various aspects of land. The development of our Land Use Plan and the Community Footprint, which is our community plan, are tools that were developed to move the community forward. With each new component that was developed, elders, youth and the community members were consulted so they could provide their input in the process and in the end chief and council had the opportunity to review, provide input and approve.

Over the past four years we have had tremendous growth and progress in this community. It makes me proud and happy to see positive movement. I have great pride in the outgoing Chief and Council for marshalling in such positive change for the benefit of our members.

Why I am running for this position is that I believe I, with the help of council, can continue the positive growth for our community for the benefit of the members of our First Nation. I believe I can walk the balance of doing well for the community and supporting its members in a positive way. My vision is to continue this movement. To keep in mind and follow the 7 Grandfather Teachings to guide and assist us in moving forward other projects that need to be addressed. Some of these projects include, continuing the planning for the expansion of the water capacity, development of a new subdivision to improve housing availability, continuing the work of our social infrastructure and developing mechanisms to support the youth in their personal and professional growth. One of the other projects that I would like to begin investigating is the development of a residential assisted living/care space for the elderly population of our community. This would enable us to care for the elders instead of having to send them away from the community.