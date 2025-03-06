FRANCES “JEAN” FIELD

January 14, 1927 – February 23, 2025

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Jean Field, who was born on January 14, 1927 in Tottenham, Ontario. She entered her heavenly home on February 23, 2025 at the Manitoulin Centennial Manor, Little Current. She was surrounded by family who said their goodbyes. She was a woman of faith and loved the Lord and walked with Him daily. She was a beloved wife, mother, daughter and sister. She was a talented seamstress, cook, loved to can, bake and garden. She passed on these talents to her children. Her children Perrie (Karl) Horst, Ross (Kathy) Beckon, Anna (Paul) Vincer, Curtis (Carmen) Beckon and Carmen Sloss will miss her dearly but release her into the arms of Jesus. She had seven grandchildren and a dozen great-grandchildren. A graveside service is planned for June 2025 at Gordon Township Cemetery for Jean and Slim Field, her beloved husband. More details to follow. Please share your thoughts, memories and photos at www.islandfuneralhome.ca.