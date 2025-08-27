Fraudsters clone website for Chi-Cheemaun bookings

Beware of “www.ontarioferries.org”

OWEN SOUND—The Owen Sound Transportation Company (OSTC) is advising users of the Chi-Cheemaun ferry service that a fraudulent website is being used by a company impersonating OSTC for booking ferry services and other information.

“It has come to our attention that a fake website, www.ontarioferries.org, is currently in use and impersonating our organization,” an OSTC press release Monday, August 25 reads. “This website is not affiliated with the Owen Sound Transportation Company (OSTC) or our ferry services, and any information or services found on it are not official or legitimate.”

“Do not use this fake website for any purpose, including booking ferry services or providing personal or financial information,” the OSTC release continues.

OSTC explained if you encounter this website or receive related communications: “Do not click on any links: or enter personal details on the fake site. Do not provide any financial or personal information to any entity claiming to be from www.ontarioferries.org. Verify all information by contacting us directly through our official and verified channels.”

The OSTC warns, “if you have made a reservation through this fake website, please note you have not booked with OSTC. Kindly contact our reservation line to rebook your service.”

The OSTC explained, “Our official information includes its website www.ontarioferries.com Reservations Chi-Cheemaun (Tobermory/Manitoulin Island): 1-800-265-3163.

“Report scam attempts,” advised OSTC. “If you have been affected or believe you have been a victim of a scam related to the fake website, please report it immediately to: Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre-1-888-495-8501 or Canada.ca/Fraud, or contact your local police department.”

“We are working to have this fraudulent website removed,” the OSTC release reads. “This information has also been posted on our website: https://www.ontarioferries.com/fraudulentwebsitedetected/