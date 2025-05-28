Free Energy Upgrades Now Available for Island Households

MANITOULIN ISLAND — The Manitoulin Expositor was approached by a Clearsult Energy Advisor who services Manitoulin Island and the area, wishing to inform residents about a great opportunity.

Many Islanders are paying more than they need to on their energy bills, and they may not even know it. Thanks to recent changes to Ontario’s Energy Affordability Program (EAP), hundreds of households across Manitoulin Island may qualify for free home energy upgrades, including insulation, energy-efficient appliances and more. The program, offered through Save on Energy and Enbridge Gas, is designed to help lower-income households reduce electricity use to save money. These upgrades are all done at no cost to the homeowner or tenant.

In a time when hydro and heating bills continue to rise, the Energy Affordability Program offers lower costs, increased comfort, and a lighter environmental footprint.

Eligible participants on Manitoulin Island may qualify for a range of upgrades, including: Insulation and draft-proofing; ENERGY STAR® refrigerators, freezers, dehumidifiers, and window A/C units; high-efficiency showerheads and faucet aerators; smart thermostats; cold climate air source heat pumps; LED lighting; and potentially more.

All these potential upgrades are tailored to your home’s specific needs following a free in-home energy assessment by a trained professional. The assessments take an hour or two, depending on your home’s make-up, and are performed on arranged appointments; there are no vague daily appointments where you would need to wait for a technician. Some homes on the Island have seen annual savings of up to $750, depending on the upgrades installed and existing energy use.

Thanks to recent updates, the income thresholds for the EAP have been significantly increased. These increases open the door for many families and seniors on Manitoulin who may not have previously qualified. You may already be eligible if you’ve accessed programs like Ontario Works, Ontario Disability Support Program, Ontario Electricity Support Program or the Guaranteed Income Supplement.

Here are the current household income limits for Comprehensive Support:

1 person: $47,090

2 people: $66,595

3 people: $81,561

4 people: $94,179

5 people: $105,295

6 people: $115,345

7 or more: $124,586

For households that fall slightly above those thresholds, valuable options are still available. The program also offers Energy Saving Kits, which are delivered by mail and include simple DIY upgrades like LED bulbs, draft stoppers, and low-flow showerheads.

Manitoulin residents who apply for the program will first receive a call to schedule a home energy assessment. The process is straightforward and respectful; technicians arrive by appointment (not vague time windows), and you’ll be given a clear idea of what upgrades may be available for your home.

This program is beneficial for older homes and cottages on the Island that lack proper insulation or rely on inefficient baseboard heaters. In homes that qualify, the upgrades are 100 percent free, and installation is covered entirely by the program. For those using both electricity and natural gas, wood, oil, or propane, the program is fully integrated with Enbridge’s Home Winterproofing Program, offering additional support and a simplified process. Also, a properly insulated home will be cooler and dryer over the hot summer months, making the program valuable even over the next few months before winter.

Programs like these can have a significant impact in rural and northern communities, where heating costs are often higher, and ageing housing stock is more common.

The Clearsult Advisor told The Expositor, “This isn’t just about saving people money, though it certainly does that. It’s about ensuring that people, especially seniors and families on fixed incomes, aren’t left to choose between keeping warm and putting food on the table.”

If you live on Manitoulin Island and think you might qualify, don’t wait. The application process is quick and easy: Visit www.saveonenergy.ca/for-your-home/energy-affordability-program/ or call 1-855-591-0877.

Be sure to mention your local community and request any accommodations needed for accessibility or scheduling. Whether you live in Little Current, M’Chigeeng, Gore Bay, Wikwemikong, or anywhere in-between, the Energy Affordability Program is a chance to prepare your home, protect your budget, and invest in your comfort. There’s no cost, no catch, and no reason to wait. The savings are real. The help is here. And it’s 100 percent free.