Fundraiser dinner supports a Burpee and Mills family

GORDON/BARRIE ISLAND – Friends and family gathered together this past Sunday in support of a fundraising dinner held to help the John and Delena Deeg family. Mr. Deeg, a Burpee-Mills township farmer, sustained injuries as a result of a tractor accident recently and has been in a Sudbury hospital since.

Organizers hosted the very successful dinner fundraiser at Manitoulin Golf. A total of 110 people were served in two sittings (including some takeout dinners). As well as the dinner, silent auction tables with many donated items were set up and games were held for people to take part in.

Cheryl Deeg, Mr. Deeg’s daughter, explained that on Saturday, October 2 Mr. Deeg, 73, of Burpee-Mills township was seriously injured in a farming accident involving a tractor. He sustained very extensive injuries and is currently at Health Sciences North (HSN) in Sudbury and is expected to remain hospitalized for many weeks while he heals and undergoes physiotherapy.

John’s wife Delena and close family remain by his side to assist him with the care he requires during this time. Mr. Deeg has many challenges ahead but is expected to make a full recovery.

Ms. Deeg told the large gathering for the dinner, “My parents are overwhelmed with the calls and messages they have received in support from the community and are forever grateful. My dad is doing well, he is in HSN and will be there for a while, but he is expected to make a full recovery.”

“I would like to thank everyone for coming out and supporting this event. Thank you,” added Ms. Deeg.

A bank account has been set up at all Bank of Montreal branches in the name of John Deeg, for anyone who would like to make a donation.