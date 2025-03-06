GEORGE LESLIE CASE

“LES”

George Leslie “Les” Case of Espanola passed away at the Espanola Nursing Home on March 5, 2025 at the age of 85. Cherished son of the late Joseph and Edna (nee Coe) Case.Beloved husband of Patricia (nee McLennan) Case. Loving father of Lee Anne Dagenais (Alain) of Timmins and Graydon (Kim) Case of Little Current. Grandfather to Davis and Kayla, and great-grandfather to Ayla and Lily. Dear brother to Albert (Margaret) of South Bay. Will also be missed by many friends and relatives. The family would like to thank the staff at the Espanola Nursing Home for their care to Les. Cremation with a Celebration of Life at a later date. Arrangements by Bourcier Funeral Home, Ltd., Espanola.