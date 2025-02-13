GERALD VINCENT LOUIS CLOSS

“GERRY”

April 9, 1936 – February 4, 2025

Gerald “Gerry” Vincent Louis Closs, age 88, died on Tuesday, February 4, 2025, at Providence Manor in Kingston, Ontario. Gerry was born on April 9, 1936 in Timmins to Patrick and Mabel (Viche) Closs, the eldest of six children. He was raised in Kirkland Lake where his father worked as recreation director for the town. Upon graduating from Kirkland Lake Collegiate and Vocational Institute, he spent three years in the Canadian Armed Forces as a member of the Canadian Guards Military Band at CFB Petawawa. He attended Assumption University in Windsor as well as the University of Toronto. Gerry also spent time as a seminarian at the Oblates of Mary Immaculate in New York State. In 1961 – 1962 he attended North Bay Teachers’ College where he courted his first wife, Marilyn. Gerry’s career in education began as a teacher in Sault Ste. Marie, then as principal at a Catholic elementary school in Windsor. He and Marilyn then moved to Manitoulin Island where Gerry became the region’s Superintendent of Education for Indian Affairs. He briefly held the same position in Winnipeg, but in 1975 he brought his young family back to Manitoulin to stay. There he began his career as an elementary school teacher in Wiikwemkoong and M’Chigeeng. Gerry and Marilyn spent happy years on the Island raising their five boys and making lifelong friends. After Gerry and Marilyn parted ways in 1989, Gerry moved on from teaching and began a new career as a marine engineer. He met his second wife, Gudrun, in Owen Sound in 1991. For five years they lived and worked in Bermuda. There, Gerry continued to indulge his passion for sailing and boatbuilding. Moving back to Canada in 2001, Gerry and Gudrun lived in Onaping Falls and on Manitoulin, before moving south to Castleton and finally settling in Kingston. During this period, Gerry found the time to earn an M.A. in History and a B.A. in Music from Laurentian University. In retirement, he travelled with Gudrun throughout Europe and enjoyed wintering in Mexico. Gerry is mourned by Gudrun (Jahns), his wife of 32 years and leaves behind many friends and a large family who will miss his curiosity and his enthusiasm for life and knowledge. He will be remembered fondly by his first wife Marilyn and her husband Elwood; his five children Kevin (Martha), D’Arcy (Lisa), Eric, Aidan (Gillian) and Fionn (Bonnie); stepchildren Jo-Ann Gagnon (Louis-Pierre) and Martin Smith (wife Sarah); his brother Mike (Katie) and sister Joan Martin (Bill); and by many grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents and his brothers Richard, Bernie (Gail) and D’Arcy (Carol). Gerry had numerous passions. They included painting, music, boat building, sailing, weaving, snowmobile racing, polo, rugby, farming, motorcycles, figure skating, theatre, woodworking, scuba diving, travel and too many more to mention. He was a voracious reader and tea drinker and remained so until the end of his days. He faced all the challenges in his life with courage and good humour. Above all else, Gerry loved to tell a good story. Everyone who knew him remembers his amusing tall tales and his laughter. Many thanks to the staff at Providence Manor for their outstanding care and dedication. A private family gathering is being planned.