GILBERT “GIB” PYETTE

December 15, 1933 – March 21, 2022

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Gilbert “Gib” Pyette on Monday, March 21, 2022 at Manitoulin Health Centre, Mindemoya. He will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 63 years Florence (McLennan). Gib was the beloved father of Rod (Rosa) of Port Elgin and Anita Critchlow (Jeff) of Bracebridge. Proud grandfather of Cale (Kayla), Rochelle, Joseph (Megan), Faith (Austin) and Anna (Will); great-grandfather of Nicolas and Jovie. Dear brother of Donna, Cal (Edith predeceased), Lyle (Shirley) and Karen (John). Gib was predeceased by brothers Bud-George, Lester and Sherman (Eileen predeceased). He will be missed by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Gib was born in Tehkummah, son of the late Reuben and Winnifred (Luscombre) Pyette. Like many family members before him, Gib sailed the Great Lakes in his 20s. In 1967, Gib, Florence and Rod left the Island as Gib had secured employment with INCO in Sudbury. Upon his retirement in 1997 Gib and Florence returned to the Island enjoying time with family and friends. The family would like to thank the care providers from Bayshore who helped Gib while he was home. Special thanks to Palliative Care nurse Ruth whose guidance during this journey was priceless. Also, many thanks to the doctors and nurses at Manitoulin Health Centre for the care they provided especially during his stay in hospice. As per Gib’s wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be no formal funeral. A graveside committal service will be held Saturday, July 23, 2022 at 2 pm at Hilly Grove Cemetery.