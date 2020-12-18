Golden Age Club makes significant donation to MHC ‘Let’s Emerge Together’ fundraising campaign

EVANSVILLE – The executive and directors of the Golden Age Club in Burpee and Mills Township have made a significant donation to the Manitoulin Health Centre (MHC) Let’s Emerge Together campaign.

“We have donated $1,000 to the Let’s Emerge Together fundraising campaign,” said Penny Palonen president of the club, late last week. The MHC fundraising campaign is to raise funds to renovate and expand the Mindemoya site emergency department.

“This much-needed renovation and addition means there will be a clean line of sight to patient areas from the nursing station, greater patient confidentiality during a visit, a dedicated mental health observation suite, an extra bed in the trauma area, a larger chemotherapy suite and an infectious disease suite, complete with anteroom,” a release notes.

“Members of the Golden Age Club are impressed by the special compassionate care provided by the Mindemoya hospital and feel that this project will provide for the growing needs of aging residents of Manitoulin. The donation was provided with sincere thanks for the hard-working MHC board of directors for their efforts in developing a facility that will provide excellence in emergency care for our elderly,” the release explains.

“Our club hasn’t been able to take part in any fundraising activities right now (with the pandemic),” said Ms. Palonen. “We have some money left and thought this would be a good program to make a donation to.”