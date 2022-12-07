Gore Bay council, Aboriginal Housing disagree on need for new low rental housing

Council would prefer seniors’ housing to be built in town

GORE BAY—Ontario Aboriginal Housing Services (OAHS) is hosting a community engagement meeting in Gore Bay to discuss plans for a 20-unit affordable housing development in the town.

The size of the proposed development has been reduced, Cathy Connor, director of housing development for OAHS told The Expositor.

“Based on the topography reports and the storm water management reports, conservation reports alongside our current wait list, we decided to reduce the number of units and added in more one-bedroom units.”

“The Manitoulin-Sudbury District Services Board (DSB) was made aware of our reduction and unit mix variation, and they have agreed to allow the development with reduced unit count and unit mix,” said Ms. Connor. “We now have two three-bedroom units, four two-bedroom units and 14 one-bedroom units.”

“The purpose of our community engagement meeting is to bring in samples of exterior and interior finishes and colours and to let the community members know what our plans are,” said Ms. Connor. “We want them to weigh in and help us to ensure that aesthetically our building design compliments the community. We will bring in samples of our current development renderings to have the community provide feedback on building styles they like.”