Gore Bay council has two new faces at the table

GORE BAY—With the recent passing of Councillor Ken Blodgett and the recent resignation by Councillor Rob Dearing, Gore Bay council, at a meeting last week, introduced and appointed two new councillors to fill the vacant seats on council.

Gore Bay council had to first declare the council seat vacant that was left due to the passing of Mr. Blodgett. Mayor Ron Lane noted, “we lost Councillor Ken Blodgett last week. Ken was certainly a good friend to many and was a long-time dedicated councillor.”

A moment of silence was taken by council in memory of Mr. Blodgett.

“Our next step is to fill the two vacant councillor positions,” said Mayor Lane. “Fortunately we had two individuals (Taryn Strain and Dan Forest) who had put their names forward and we are very pleased to receive applications (for council) from both of them.” Both new councillors were asked to provide a short introduction of themselves to council.

“I have been here (Gore Bay) for 12 years now, working at the clinic (Gore Bay Medical Centre),” said Ms. Strain. “In that time, I have come to know the community well and want to work with council for the common good of the town.”

“I feel being a councillor will be a good experience,” said Ms. Strain.

Mr. Forest and his wife first arrived in the local community in 1989, having purchased and operated H & M Mini-Mart just outside of Gore Bay for many years. “We ended up staying in the community,” he said, pointing out after owning the store he spent 25 years working with Purvis Brothers Fishery.

“I’m looking forward to being a member of council,” said Mr. Forest, who is the vice-president of the Gore Bay-Western Manitoulin Lions Club and is third vice-president of the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 514 in Gore Bay. “Council has a lot of good things going on in town, and I would like to be part of this, and learn.”

Mayor Lane explained, “we will officially appoint our two new councillors at our January 13 council meeting where they will both be sworn in.”

Council passed a motion to appoint the two new councillors to fill the vacancies on council. They are legally qualified to hold office as councillors in the town, for the rest of the 2022-2026 term of council.