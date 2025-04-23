Top 5 This Week

Gore Bay council to discuss amalgamation on April 28

Tom Sasvari
GORE BAY—A notice of motion by the Town of Gore Bay approaching two neighbouring municipalities to amalgamate with the town will be discussed by town council at its next regular meeting.

At a Gore Bay council meeting last week, council considered a notice of motion put forward by Councillor Dan Osborne that, “whereas the Town of Gore Bay continues to explore opportunities to improve the sustainability, and delivery of municipal services, and whereas the municipalities of Gordon/Barrie Island and Billings Township share geographic proximity and common services with the Town of Gore Bay. Now be it resolved that council hereby directs Mayor (Ron) Lane to initiate explore the potential for municipal amalgamation with the municipality of Gordon/Barrie Island and the Township of Billings.” 

“This notice of motion will be on the agenda of our (council) next meeting, and we will have a full discussion on this,” stated Mayor Ron Lane at last week’s council meeting. “Obviously it will be a very important discussion.”

Tom Sasvari serves as the West Manitoulin news editor for The Expositor. Mr. Sasvari is a graduate of North Bay’s Canadore College School of Journalism and has been employed on Manitoulin Island, at the Manitoulin West Recorder, and now the Manitoulin Expositor, for more than a quarter-century. Mr. Sasvari is also an active community volunteer. His office is in Gore Bay.
