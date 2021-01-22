Gore Bay Masonic Lodge makes major donation to Shriners Kids Hospital

GORE BAY – The former Gore Bay Masonic Lodge has made a major donation, one of four to be made in total, the first to the Shriners Kids Hospital in Montreal.

“Members of Gore Bay Lodge No. 472 presented the first cheque to Shriners Kids Hospital in Montreal in the amount of $20,000,” stated Willis Campbell, a member of the Haweater Group of the Sudbury Shrine Club and a member of former Gore Bay Lodge No. 472. “There will be another three donations being handed out at a later date, to other worthy organizations.”

Scott McDougall, who had been assistant secretary of the Masons, presented a cheque in the amount of $20,000 to Shriners Willis Campbell and Bill Clark recently.

Johns Misczak, president of the Sudbury Shrine Club in a letter to Brian Lawson, of the Rameses Shriners wrote, “Dear Noble Bryan: Enclosed you will find a cheque from Gore Bay Lodge No. 472 for $20,000. We regret to advise you that the Lodge went dark as of January 1, 2021. But pleased that the members of Gore Bay Lodge saw fit to make this donation to Shriners Hospitals, in recognition of the good work Shriners do for children and how active the Sudbury Shrine Club and its Manitoulin members are on the Island.”

“For years, the Sudbury Manitoulin Shriners have participated in parades and fairs throughout the Island, in Mindemoya, Little Current, Providence Bay and Manitowaning and have been continually active in selling cakes and Vidalia Onions,” wrote Mr. Miszczak.

“Gore Bay Lodge Shriners have been instrumental in acquiring free transportation services from Manitoulin Transport for cakes and onions delivered to Sudbury and the Island from Toronto,” wrote Mr. Miszczak. “The Sudbury Shrine Club on behalf of Rameses Temple and Shriners Hospitals would like to take this opportunity to thank Gore Bay Lodge No. 472 and its members for its generous donation of $20,000.”

The Sudbury Shrine Club will be adding Gore Bay Lodge No. 472 to their “$100 Million Dollar Club” wall plaque.