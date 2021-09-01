Gore Bay OPP officer praised for saving turtle

ICE LAKE – A Gore Bay police officer of the Manitoulin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) detachment is being credited by a local resident with likely saving the life of a turtle last week.

Rick Nelson, a resident of Gordon/Barrie Island, said, “I just love the OPP. This evening (August 26) one of its fine Gore Bay officers pulled over to the side of the road, turned on his cruiser’s flashing lights, walked out into the middle of Highway 542 near Ice Lake, and rescued a turtle crossing the road. The traffic was busy, and the turtle’s fate would have been perilous at best. Well done.”