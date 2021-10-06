Gore Bay Rotary Club fall produce auction returns

GORE BAY – A popular Thanksgiving weekend tradition will be returning this year with the Gore Bay Rotary Club auction to be held again this upcoming Saturday, October 9, in Gore Bay.

“We missed last year’s produce auction due to the pandemic,” said Rotarian Keith McKeen.

The fall produce auction will take place this Saturday from 10 am to noon at the Gore Bay community hall.

“We have feelers out there looking for donations of produce for this year’s auction,” said Mr. McKeen.

Robbie White will again be the auctioneer for the event. “Because of the pandemic we will have to take names and phone numbers down for people who attend.”

The produce auction will feature fruits and vegetables of the area, pies and baked goods, as well as a Burt Farm fresh turkey.