Gore Bay seeking to spur housing builds, tax incentives offered

GORE BAY—In an effort to increase development and the population of the town, which would in turn increase its tax base, Gore Bay is looking to implement a community improvement plan tax increment program, the first of its kind on Manitoulin.

“As a bit of a background, a new planning and development taskforce was formed by council,” said Gore Bay Mayor Ron Lane at a public meeting held last week. “The taskforce will look at ways to increase development in Gore Bay. New development would mean that there would be an increase in our tax base and we, as a town council, would have better control of tax rates.”

Mayor Lane noted Gore Bay has one of the lowest assessment values on Manitoulin Island because the town has a small land area. “We need ways to correct that and one of the things that has been put forward by the committee is to create a community improvement plan tax increment program.”

The task force had met with three potential developers in recent weeks and one area of town that could be considered for this program is the area from the town marina to the Manitoulin Lodge Nursing Home area. “This area was identified as a key area for development, as there is quite a bit of vacant land there. Many people prefer to be able to walk to town to access services like shopping and grocery stores and development in that part of town would facilitate that,” said Mayor Lane.

The development district has the following boundaries: Water Street (from Purvis Drive including 40 Lighthouse Road #38 to Main Street); Meredith street (from Main Street to Borron Street), Phipps Street (from Main Street to Borron Street), Thorburn Street (from Borron Street north including the properties at 11 Thorburn Street and 16 Thorburn Street; Eleanor Street (from Water Street to Phipps Street), Dawson Street (from Water Street to Phipps Street), Borron Street (from Water Street to Phipps Street) and also including the property at 3 Main Street (Manitoulin Lodge).

“This is the area that we are focusing on for the tax increment program, but we are interested in development anywhere in town,” said Mayor Lane. He explained under the proposed tax increment program, “If a developer is interested in developing in that area, they would be eligible for a tax incentive, based on the value of the land before and after development. The developer would receive a tax relief for a period of time on the increase in value.

“The Town of Espanola has a similar tax incentive program, Sudbury, and others have it. It is a common type of program, but I don’t think it has ever been done on Manitoulin Island,” said Mayor Lane.

Harry Schlange town manager and clerk told council and the members of the public at the meeting, “a planner told us this area identified that most of the current houses in this area take up 10 percent of the property. This should be 30-35 percent, so there is lots of room for development on a lot of these properties. This is an opportunity to do that and would lead to more population and an increased tax base.”

Brad Wright, a local resident said, “I am not against the concept, and I understand infrastructure like water and sewer is needed as well with more development.”

“We have carried out studies on our lagoon and water system, and we can provide that information,” said Mayor Lane.

Carrie Lewis asked whether the town could show examples of locations for development.

Councillor Dan Osborne said that empty lots in that area, beside the grocery store, or homes on lots have room to allow for further additional development on them.

“Another area is the parking lot beside the fish and chip restaurant on the waterfront,” stated Mayor Lane.

A local resident asked if they are private.

“The owner of the property could develop it or sell the property to a developer,” said Mayor Lane. “It would all be private development.” He reiterated there is a lot of unused property in this area that we are focusing on for now for the CIP (Community Improvement Plan).

“The CIP for the time being will focus on this area,” said Mayor Lane. When asked, he said the lands proposed for any development would need to be zoned appropriately. If someone wants to develop a property it would have to go through the normal process of a public meeting and zoning requirements being met.

“I know there may be lots of vacant lots or property not being used, but I’ve seen small towns, where extensive development has taken place, and it changed the whole character of the town. We want to preserve the character of the town they way it is,” said Terry McNeeley.

Each development proposed would be taken and considered one at a time, said Mayor Lane. “Its good people have taken an interest in developing lots. Without an increased tax base taxes become unaffordable, and this is the point. We are trying to plan for the next 10-50 years.”

Mayor Lane stressed at this point, “all of this is just being brought forward as information. Council is not approving anything tonight.”

“Is the town looking at multi-unit development?” asked Ms. Lewis. “We already have multi-unit development in place by Kurtis and Kyle Noble,” said Mayor Lane.

“Are there height restrictions for development?” asked Ms. Lewis.

“I certainly can’t foresee a 10-storey building being constructed in town,” said Mayor Lane. All development proposals will be looked at and members of the public would have input as part of the whole process.

Council accepted the CIP report as information, following the public meeting.

Later in the meeting, council discussed the minutes from the recent meeting of the planning and development taskforce. “The taskforce met on the 19th of March and had a couple of high-level discussions regarding a couple of proposed development sites in Gore Bay. The taskforce wants to review potential development before it goes to the planning board. We want to see what is being proposed, and then have it move forward. This gives council a chance to vet development before it goes too far down the road. That’s the role of the taskforce,” said Mayor Lane.

“A proposed residential subdivision plan, in its preliminary stage, on Lighthouse Road area was discussed,” said Mayor Lane. “Again, this is very preliminary. Sometimes it takes years for this type of development to take place. It is good to know someone wants to create development in an area with a wonderful view of the bay.”