Gore Bay service clubs donate Halloween goodies for students at C.C. McLean P.S.

GORE BAY – The Gore Bay-Western Manitoulin Lions Club and the Rotary Club of Gore Bay are certainly doing what they can to make Halloween a better time for local children during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Both clubs have put funds toward buying chocolate bars and potato chips for each student in Charles C. McLean Public School. “It is our way of helping to make Halloween a little better for all the children during these stressful times for everyone,” said Lion Gord Flanagan last week.

“And with the present pandemic, our clubs felt that some parents will allow their children to go out trick or treating, and some won’t,” said Don Wright, a member of the Rotary Club. “We want to make sure all the local children get some type of treat for Halloween this year.”

The Lions Club is providing the chips and the Rotary Club is providing the chocolate bars, said Lion Gord.

“There are 110 kids in the school (C.C. McLean) and so we are buying three boxes of 45 chocolate bars and two boxes of chips,” said Mr. Wright. He pointed out each student at the school will receive one bag of chips and two chocolate bars.

Both service clubs had representatives at C.C. McLean this past Monday to present the boxes of goodies to school principal Tracey Chapman.

“The school wanted the treats far enough in advance to sort out the items to give to each of the students. We and the school are being as safe as we can in this pandemic environment,” said Lion Gord. “All the items will be sorted out by the school staff to give to the students.”

“The principal will then distribute the chocolate bars and chips to each class,” said Lion Larry Hunter.

“If the kids know that it was the Lions and Rotary Club that did this for them, maybe in 10-15 years it will spur them on to become a member of the Rotary or Lions Club,” added Mr. Wright.

Ms. Chapman stated, “we are very grateful to both the Lions and the Rotary Club for this donation. It is wonderful.”