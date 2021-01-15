Gore Bay store, public school have banner year raising funds for Manitoulin food bank

GORE BAY – Dean’s Valu-Mart store in Gore Bay (along with Charles C. McLean Public School in Gore Bay, and in large part to the generosity of the local community), raised the most it ever has in its annual Christmas tree decoration campaign to help support the Manitoulin Family Resources (MFR) food bank this past Christmas.

“We were able to raise $3,730 which is the most we’ve ever raised through this fundraising campaign,” stated Dean Moss, owner-operator of Dean’s Valu-Mart grocery store in Gore Bay, last Saturday. “We would like to thank the school children for making the decorations for our tree, and especially thank the people of Gore Bay and the area for their tremendous support.”

Mr. Moss noted that among the donations made, “one person (who wished to remain anonymous) bought $500 worth of decorations.”

The Kindergarten class at Charles C. McLean Public School in Gore Bay make the decorations for Dean’s that are then sold to customers to be put on the Christmas tree at the store. Monies raised from the sale of the decorations go to the food bank.