Gore Bay Theatre returns to the stage with two plays this summer

﻿GORE BAY—Gore Bay Theatre is looking forward to producing two plays this summer: a comedy entitled ‘On a First Name Basis,’ by Canada’s most produced playwright, Norm Foster, and a comedic drama, ‘Molly Sweeney,’ by Brian Friel, one of the great playwrights of the 20th century.

Molly Sweeney was produced in Gore Bay in February of 2020 and competed in the Quonta (Northern Ontario) Drama Festival, but due to the pandemic was not able to have summer performances. The production swept the awards at the festival, winning awards for best production, director, ensemble acting, actress, visual presentation and original music.

Co-directors Walter Maskel and Andrea Emmerton are very excited after the long hiatus. Ms. Emmerton said, “we are very fortunate to have the husband-and-wife team of Ray and Helen Landry performing in Norm Foster’s hilarious and touching comedy. Both Ray and Helen are accomplished, award-winning actors who bring a wealth of experience to the stage and both of them have been directed by Walter in the past.”

Ms. Maskel added, “We are fortunate to get the same cast back for ‘Molly Sweeney’ and know that our summer audiences will be impressed and moved by the performances of Tara Bernatchez, John Robertson and Will Smith, with evocative music by Mary Anderson.”

“We can’t wait to share this masterpiece of world literature with our audiences,” said Mr. Maskel. “These productions were chosen because the actors are able to social distance safely on stage, if necessary.”

As in past summers, both productions will be produced in repertory, meaning that audience members will be able to attend both plays on consecutive nights during the month of July.

More information will be provided on both plays, including dates and times, in the near future. Ticket prices will remain the same. “Our general admission prices have not changed in 12 years, $20 dollars in advance, or $22 dollars at the door,” said Mr. Maskel. Gore Bay Theatre continues to provide live quality theatre at an affordable price.