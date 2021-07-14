Government funding will help Assiginack Township enhance arena, fairgrounds

MANITOWANING – Assiginack Township council is pleased to announce a partnership with the Ontario and Canadian governments through the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP) which has provided the township with funding of $605,000 that will go toward enhancing the arena and fairgrounds and associated new projects.

“I think this is very good news for the township,” stated Dave Ham, mayor of Assiginack Township when contacted by The Expositor last week.

“It’s super exciting,” stated Jackie White, events coordinator for Assiginack Township. Over the next three years, “the ballfield will receive new lighting, a new storage shed and bleachers.”

“A new basketball court is going to be constructed,” Ms. White told The Expositor. “And the fairgrounds/track will have improved drainage and ditching, with the track being resurfaced. There will also be disc golf, three new jumping pits (standing, running and triple jump pits) and a soccer field will be created.” The sliding hill will also be landscaped, she said.

“And at the arena, the upstairs arena will be turned into a fitness centre,” continued Ms. White.

Ms. White pointed out that through the ICIP funding, one-third was garnered from both the provincial and federal governments, with the township providing a third of the funding. “The municipality is providing one-third or 33 percent of the project costs in this joint partnership. The municipal share of the project funding is $187,000.”

“It’s so great to give our ratepayers more things to do,” said Ms. White. “The goal is to get things started and done as soon as possible. We have draft tenders circulating among staff to go our for bids on the work to be done.”