Guilty plea entered in 2022 Sheg slaying

SHEGUIANDAH FIRST NATION—In the heart of Manitoulin Island’s tranquil landscapes, a storm brewed on June 24, 2022, culminating in a tragedy that underscored the Island’s escalating struggle with external criminal elements. Hanif Glave-Duncan, a then 20-year-old from Hamilton at the time of the incident, pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the shooting death of 32-year-old Cheyenne Roy at a residence on Wiigush Miikan in Sheguiandah First Nation.

Mr. Glave-Duncan, also known locally as Jordan Doe and Jordan Duncan, had embedded himself in the Island’s drug subculture. Residing with his then-partner Payton Atawish, he operated a drug trade from her home. On that fateful night, Mr. Roy, armed with bear mace, intended to confront and rob Mr. Glave-Duncan of drugs and money. Upon answering the door, Mr. Roy unleashed the bear mace, affecting at least two individuals inside. In the ensuing chaos, Mr. Glave-Duncan emerged from a bedroom with a handgun and shot Mr. Roy in the leg before fleeing through the back door.

Mr. Roy, bleeding profusely, was assisted out of the residence by his brother, Brandon Shawanda, and a female companion. Their efforts were interrupted when a Black male with dreadlocks appeared, brandishing a firearm, prompting them to seek cover. Mr. Roy identified his assailant before succumbing to his injuries.

This incident is not an isolated one but a symptom of a deeper malaise afflicting Manitoulin Island. The infiltration of gangs from southern Ontario has sown seeds of violence and despair in this serene community. The United Chiefs and Councils of Manitoulin (UCCM) Anishnaabe Police have responded by establishing the island’s first full-time Drug Enforcement Unit, aiming to combat the surge in drug trafficking and organized crime. Since 2021, their efforts have led to 85 individuals being charged with over 363 criminal and drug offences, and the seizure of illegal and prescription drugs valued at over $854,000.

The encroachment of these gangs has not only disrupted the peace but has also led to a significant increase in opioid-related deaths and violence within the community. The UCCM Anishnaabe Police report a “massive amount of gang migration” contributing to these challenges. This infiltration underscores the urgent need for continued vigilance and community-based initiatives to reclaim the safety and integrity of Manitoulin Island’s communities.

As the legal proceedings against Mr. Glave-Duncan continue, with sentencing pending the completion of a comprehensive pre-sentencing report, the community remains vigilant. The tragic loss of Mr. Roy serves as a stark reminder of the challenges faced and the collective resolve required to restore peace and safety to Manitoulin Island.